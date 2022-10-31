Sengun amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 loss to Phoenix.

Sengun has started in Houston's last two games, and fantasy managers should undoubtedly be happy with that since he was either coming off the bench or absent altogether in each of the team's first five contests. Regardless of the role, the second-year big man has been productive. Sengun has scored in double digits in all but one game, has recorded two double-doubles, and he has pulled down at least nine rebounds in each one of his appearances.