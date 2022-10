Sengun posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Sunday's 134-96 win over the Spurs.

Sengun made strides as a rookie due to his defensive and rebounding ability, and all signs point toward continued improvement for him in his second year in the league. Expect Sengun to begin the season as the Rockets' starting center while operating as a bonafide two-way threat.