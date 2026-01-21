Sengun supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 111-106 win over the Spurs.

Sengun turned in a well-rounded performance in this one, securing his fourth double-double over his last five outings. The star big man finished as Houston's second-leading scorer and reached the 20-point mark for a third straight game. Furthermore, he led all players in rebounds and assists while making his presence felt on the defensive end. Sengun tied the game high in swats and has recorded a block in six consecutive contests.