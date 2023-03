Sengun (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Memphis.

An illness forced Sengun to the sidelines Monday, but it appears it'll only be a one-game absence for the big man. With Sengun back in action Wednesday evening, expect Tari Eason to return to the second unit where his minutes will likely be reduced to the mid-20s. Usman Garuba also figures to see a reduction in minutes.