Sengun (back) is not listed on Houston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

After sitting out Monday's loss to the Thunder, Sengun, Amen Thompson (shoulder) and Dillon Brooks (knee) will all be available for the second half of Houston's back-to-back set. Over his last seven appearances, Sengun has averaged 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes per game.