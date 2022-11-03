Sengun recorded 26 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers.

Sengun turned in a stellar performance, shooting with efficiency from both the field and from the charity stripe. The center has been a strong contributor in points and rebounds in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign, putting up 16.7 points and 10.3 boards through seven games.