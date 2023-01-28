Sengun is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun is a late addition to the injury report with an illness, which does not bode well for his availability Saturday. If he were to miss, Bruno Fernando and Usman Garuba would see expanded roles while Jabari Smith could see more action at the five.
