Sengun (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Dallas.

As expected, the big man is considered a 50-50 call at this juncture after he missed Saturday's loss to the Knicks with a sore back. Prior to that, Sengun played only 17 minutes against the Mavericks on Thursday', due in large part to early foul trouble. The hope is that he'll be back in action when the Rockets tip off a four-game week, but a definitive call may not be made until Monday evening.