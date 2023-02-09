Sengun amassed 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 loss to the Kings.

Sengun did a great job of getting his teammates involved early, dishing out six first-quarter assists to help the Rockets jump out to a seven-point lead. He entered the break with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with seven dimes and six boards, three of which came on the offensive end. The center chipped in another nine points and three assists in the second half, though he added just one more rebound to fall one board shy of a triple-double. His 11 assists on the evening marked a team and season high and he's now scored at least 15 points in nine of his last 12 games.