Sengun (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun will miss a second consecutive contest due to an illness. Per Feigen, Sengun plans to eventually join the Rockets on their current four-game road trip, so the aliment shouldn't be too much of a concern moving forward.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Unavailable Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Coming off bench with Fernando out•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Posts double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Plays well off bench•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Doesn't get the start Wednesday•