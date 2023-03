Sengun (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Sengun will officially miss his seventh contest of the year as he tends to an illness. The likes of Tari Eason and Usman Garuba emerge as candidates to see more usage with Sengun on the sidelines. The next chance for the second-year big to return to the court comes Wednesday against the Grizzlies.