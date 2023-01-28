Sengun (illness) is out Saturday against the Pistons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It will be a bit of a skeleton crew for Houston against Detroit, as Sengun, Jalen Green (calf) and Kevin Porter (foot) are all sidelined. In the frontcourt, more minutes should be available for Bruno Fernando, Tari Eason and Usman Garuba.
