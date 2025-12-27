default-cbs-image
Sengun (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Tanner Nichols of IE Sports Radio reports.

Sengun will miss Saturday's contest due to left calf tightness, meaning Steven Adams will jump into the starting lineup while playing alongside Jabari Smith in the frontcourt. Sengun will aim to return to the hardwood when the Rockets take on the Pacers on Monday.

