Sengun will not play in Saturday's game in Atlanta due to lower back pain, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Sengun presumably picked up the injury in the Rockets' previous loss to the Raptors. The absence will mark his first of the season. As a result, Jeff Green, Jock Landale and Boban Marjanovic are all candidates to see increased workloads at center. Sengun's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Knicks.