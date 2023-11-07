Sengun contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 122-97 win over the Kings.

Sengun has taken a step forward this season and is beginning to look very good against some of the best big men in the league, evidenced by the fact he outplayed Domantas Sabonis for a second straight time Monday. Sengun's calling card has always been his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute in several categories, as evidenced by the fact he ended just two boards away from a triple-double in this one.