Sengun supplied 19 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two blocks across 17 minutes in Monday's 122-113 preseason win over the Hawks.

Sengun led all players in scoring in an efficient performance during Houston's preseason opener. The star center also recorded team-high marks in assists and blocks. The 23-year-old is coming off his first All-Star nod in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes per game in 76 regular-season appearances.