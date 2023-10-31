Sengun's 2024-25 team option was officially exercised Monday.
The contractual transaction comes as no surprise, as Sengun is showing immense potential throughout his first two NBA seasons. The Rockets exercised options for Jalen Green, Jabari Smith and Tari Eason on Monday as well.
