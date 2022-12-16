Sengun was forced out of Thursday's contest against the Heat with a foot injury, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Sengun limped off the floor in the fourth quarter and exited to the locker room. Usman Garuba will see an uptick in minutes if Sengun is unable to return.
