Sengun registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to Atlanta.

Shockingly, coach Stephen Silas started Bruno Fernando over Sengun for the opener. Unfortunately for Sengun managers, Fernando saw more minutes (25) and played well, posting seven points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Sengun still has a high floor, given his age and upside for a rebuilding team, but getting top-40 or even top-50 fantasy value out of him this season may be challenging.