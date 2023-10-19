Sengun recorded five points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 117-103 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Sengun is locked in to open the season as the Rockets' starting center and one bad outing in the preseason is not going to change his status as a core piece in the long-term picture of the franchise. He struggled massively from the field in this one, but he has strong fantasy upside due to his ability to contribute across the board on a regular basis. He averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game during the 2022-23 regular season.