Sengun closed with 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 121-113 loss to Memphis.

Four different Rockets tied for the team lead with 19 points, but Sengun's lack of impact on the glass overshadowed his offense. In two contests since returning from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness, the third-year center has managed just eight rebounds in total, a far cry from the career-high 9.2 boards he's averaging this season. Sengun should be viewed as a risky fantasy option until he demonstrates he's 100 percent.