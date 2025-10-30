Sengun notched 18 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals, two blocks and two turnovers in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 139-121 win over the Raptors.

In Sengun's first four NBA seasons, he shot just 70.1 percent at the charity stripe, which was a major negative to his overall fantasy value. However, this season he's been converting 79.4 percent of his freebies on a career-high 8.5 attempts. The early-season free-throw mastery feels flukey, but if he can keep it up, he could easily work his way into the top-15 equation.