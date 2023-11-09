Sengun ended Wednesday's 128-94 win over the Lakers with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

Like every starter on both teams, Sengun was on the floor for less than 30 minutes due to the blowout nature of Houston's victory. Despite that, the big man managed to put up a healthy stat line on the strength of an efficient 8-for-10 mark from the field. Sengun has been a consistent scoring presence for the surging Rockets this season, posting at least 14 points in each of their seven games. He's continuing to climb the ranks of fantasy's top big men with per-game averages of 18.3 points, 8.3 boards, 6.6 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes.