Sengun closed Tuesday's 124-103 win over Denver with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes.

Sengun recorded a fourth consecutive double-double during Tuesday's victory, and he also came within three assists of a triple-double while matching his second-highest assist total of the season. The second-year pro has been dominant in recent matchups, averaging 16.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.8 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.