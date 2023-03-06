Sengun racked up 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 142-110 victory over the Spurs.

Sengun delivered his third double-double over his last five games, but he also contributed in other categories en route to a solid all-around outing. One of the most versatile big men in fantasy, Sengun is averaging 12.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a combined 1.5 blocks/steals since the start of February.