Sengun amassed 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Nets.

Sengun reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since March 22, and he tallied his fifth double-double through 14 appearances this month. It was a positive sign to see his shot volume tick up after being held to single-digit attempts in two of his last three games, and he's now averaging 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals so far in March.