Sengun notched 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Sengun made his mark in a number of categories Monday evening, though he also committed five turnovers. He racked up seven assists for a second straight game, and he's now dished out six or more dimes in seven straight matchups. Sengun has also reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last four appearances, averaging 24.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists over this stretch.