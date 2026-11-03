Sengun finished with 26 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 109-93 win over Boston.

Sengun recorded his first points-assists double-double while shooting a red-hot 80 percent from the field on 15 attempts. The scoring and dimes were both game highs, and he notched his first outing with multiple steals and blocks. Sengun turned it over just once, too, a season-low for the big man. He now has nine or more assists in three consecutive games, and he'll continue providing all-around fantasy production for the 6-1 Rockets.