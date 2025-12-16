Sengun finished Monday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets with 33 points (14-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block across 42 minutes.

Sengun engaged in a back-and-forth battle with Nikola Jokic, as both players posted a triple-double in this heavyweight matchup, but at the end of the day, the Rockets' big man couldn't avoid the defeat for Houston. This was Sengun's first triple-double of the 2025-26 campaign, and he's now posted either a triple-double or a double-double in his last four appearances dating back to Dec. 1.