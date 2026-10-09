Sengun recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and three blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over Dallas.

Sengun delivered an impressive all-around performance in limited action, securing a triple-double while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. The 24-year-old center demonstrated his ability to contribute across multiple categories, particularly as a facilitator and rim protector. Sengun should remain one of Houston's primary offensive contributors alongside Kevin Durant heading into the 2026-27 regular season.