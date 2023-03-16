Sengun posted 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 victory over the Lakers.

Sengun missed the Rockets' previous game due to a groin injury, but he was able to suit up against the Lakers. The big man recorded a modest 13 points but left an imprint on the contest in a variety of ways, finishing tied for the team lead with nine rebounds and six assists while adding two blocks and a steal. Sengun is averaging 13.6 points, 9.4 rebounds 4.0 dimes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks through seven games in March.