Sengun (illness) participated in Monday's practice session, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengen was unavailable for Saturday's game against Detroit due to a non-COVID illness, but it was encouraging to see him back at practice Monday. It's certainly possible that he'll return to game action for Wednesday's matchup against Oklahoma City. He's posted double-doubles in four of his last six appearances and has averaged 22.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 35.8 minutes per game during that time.