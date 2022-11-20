Sengun (groin) went through the Rockets' morning shootaround but remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Sengun was seen going through drills Sunday and even took part in some basket-to-basket sprinting, which seemingly bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday. The Rockets are unlikely to provide an update on Sengun until the team begins warming up approximately 30 minutes before Sunday's 7 p.m. ET opening tip. Sengun has started each of Houston's last 11 games and is averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest while shooting 53.5 percent from the field during that stretch.