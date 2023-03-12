Sengun is probable for Monday's game against Boston due to a left groin strain.
Sengun has posted double-doubles in four of his last eight appearances and has averaged 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 29.1 minutes per game during that time. Although he's dealing with a groin issue, it appears likely that he'll be able to suit up against the Celtics.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Extends double-double streak•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Posts another double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Records double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Strong production in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Struggles from field Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Stuffs stat sheet once again•