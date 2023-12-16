Sengun chipped in 15 points (4-12 FG, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 103-96 victory over the Grizzlies.

Sengun has been a stat-filling machine this season. Even though his double-double numbers are lower compared to the previous campaign, with the emergence of Jabari Smith potentially playing a role in that, he remains a productive two-way asset for a rising Rockets team. Over his last 10 contests, Sengun is averaging 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.