Sengun closed with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sengun was productive on both ends of the floor, returning from a two-game absence in the loss. His start to the season has been odd, to say the least, and yet he has been relatively valuable. It remains to be seen whether he sticks in the starting lineup or if head coach Stephen Silas opts to move him back to the bench. No matter his assigned role, he should be able to maintain mid-round value moving forward.