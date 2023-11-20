Sengun provided 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Sengun had a tough task dealing with Anthony Davis, but he still posted a solid fantasy stat line and recorded his second double-double of the year. Even though the double-doubles are not as consistent as last season, it's worth noting that he has scored in double figures while grabbing at least seven rebounds in all but one of his contests in 2023-24. Sengun is averaging 20.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in November.