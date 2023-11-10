Sengun is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.
Sengun rolled his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. If Sengun is unable to suit up against the Pelicans, we could see more of Jock Landale. The Rockets could also utilize some smaller lineups with Jeff Green potentially getting a bump.
