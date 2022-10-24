Sengun is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to an unspecified illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun seems to have come down with an illness over the weekend after contributing nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block across 23 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Bucks. With Bruno Fernando (knee) already ruled out for Monday's contest, Usman Garuba should be in line for an expanded role against the Jazz, even if Sengun is able to play.