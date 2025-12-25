Sengun is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left calf tightness.

Sengun is at risk of missing the Rockets' game on Christmas Day due to a calf injury. If the standout center were to miss the contest, Steven Adams, Clint Capela and Jabari Smith would handle most of the center duties. In his last six games, Sengun is averaging 23.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 35.5 minutes.