Sengun (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Lakers.
A strained left groin kept Sengun out of Monday's upset victory over the Celtics, which was the center's first absence since Jan. 28. Tari Eason would presumably draw another start if Sengun is sidelined Wednesday.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Probable Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Extends double-double streak•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Posts another double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Records double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Strong production in loss•