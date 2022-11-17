Sengun totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 victory over the Mavericks.

Sengun didn't record any blocks in his last two appearances, but he bounced back with a season-high five blocks during Wednesday's win. The 20-year-old has shot 56.4 percent from the floor over the last 10 matchups and has averaged 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game during that time.