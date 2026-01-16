Sengun registered 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-91 loss to the Thunder.

Sengun wasn't as effective as he usually is on the offensive end, but he turned in his second straight double-double, this time by grabbing double-digit rebounds. He continues to look solid since returning from a three-game absence, averaging 18.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in his last three appearances.