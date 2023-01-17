Sengun had 33 points (14-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers.

Sengun was practically unstoppable Monday, going 14-for-17 from the field en route to a career-best point total. He drained both of his three-point tries -- the first time he has knocked down multiple triples this season -- and rounded out an impressive stat line with 15 boards, six assists and four blocked shots. Fantasy managers have salivated over Sengun's skill set since his rookie campaign last year, though he didn't get enough opportunity then to show off his full potential. That's changed his season, as the 20-year-old has started every game in which he has played since Oct. 28. Sengun has taken his game to another level of late, averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his past six contests.