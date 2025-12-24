Sengun recorded 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 loss to the Clippers.

Sengun's frontcourt work was the only element where Houston held an advantage during the loss, as the big man took advantage of the Clippers' injury woes under the basket. Sengun now has 14 double-doubles out of 25 games played, which puts him in a tie for eighth in the league alongside Luka Doncic.