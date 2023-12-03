Sengun recorded 21 points (8-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Lakers.

Sengun logged his fifth double-double of the season, which is impressive considering Anthony Davis' massive total. The 2021 first-round pick is Houston's most consistent producer and is one of the most underrated big men in the league, but he needs more from his supporting cast to keep Houston competitive.