Sengun recorded 21 points (8-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Lakers.
Sengun logged his fifth double-double of the season, which is impressive considering Anthony Davis' massive total. The 2021 first-round pick is Houston's most consistent producer and is one of the most underrated big men in the league, but he needs more from his supporting cast to keep Houston competitive.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Looks great despite loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Delivers big double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Cleared to play•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Status uncertain for Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Dealing with lower back contusion•