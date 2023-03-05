Sengun accumulated 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 victory over San Antonio.

Sengun was active on both ends of the court Saturday and posted his third double-double since the start of February. Even though the second-year big man has not looked as dominant as he had looked in the opening stages of the season, he remains a decent fantasy asset and one of the best big men in category-based leagues due to his ability to impact the game in different ways at the same time. He's averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game across his last 10 outings.