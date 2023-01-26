Sengun notched 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to Washington.

Sengun has surpassed the 15-point mark in five consecutive games, but he's doing more than just putting up solid scoring figures and is finding ways to impact the game across several categories almost on a regular basis. The second-year big man has three double-doubles and one triple-double over his last five outings and is averaging 18.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in January.