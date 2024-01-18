Sengun had 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Knicks.

Sengun notched his 14th double-double of the season in Wednesday's loss. The third-year center from Turkey has scored 18 points or more in each of his last 15 games dating back to Dec. 22. Sengun continues to up his production as the season progresses and is averaging 23.3 points on 53.6 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals over 32.3 minutes per game in January.