Sengun (foot) managed to return to the bench Thursday against the Heat, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
After limping off the floor earlier in the fourth quarter, Sengun was forced into the locker room with a foot injury. The center is back on the bench after getting taped up. Expect Usman Garuba to continue to see increased minutes if Sengun can't return to action.
